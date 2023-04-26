Russian ambassador visits Russians jailed in New York — TASS correspondent

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center located in the Sunset Park neighborhood of New York’s Brooklyn borough on Wednesday to meet with the Russian nationals held there, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Antonov is expected to meet with the jailed Dmitry Ukrainsky and Anatoly Legkodymov.

Ukrainsky is accused of embezzling US citizens’ money and then laundering it in Thailand. In the United States Legkodymov is suspected of laundering money through a cryptocurrency exchange.