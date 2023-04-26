China to keep working with all sides to settle Ukrainian situation — ambassador to Russia

SARATOV, April 26. /TASS/. China will remain in close contact and in cooperation with all sides in order achieve a settlement in Ukraine, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"We believe that first of all a ceasefire is necessary. All conflicts should be resolved diplomatically. A ceasefire requires a halt to arms supplies. You put out a fire with water, not with more firewood. You cannot add fuel to the fire. We are ready to maintain close contact and cooperation with all sides and we will direct our joint efforts to consultations, to establishment of conditions for peace negotiations, in order to settle this conflict [in Ukraine]," the ambassador said on Wednesday during a working visit to Saratov.

According to him, China supports the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, that is, through negotiations. "Of course, we insist on taking into account the indivisibility of security in Europe. It is impossible to establish the security of one country at the expense of the security interests of other countries," Zhang Hanhui added.