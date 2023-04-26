Navalny reveals new terrorism case opened against him

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Alexey Navalny said that a new case involving charges of terrorism against him has been opened separately from the current case on extremism charges, a TASS correspondent reported from Moscow’s Basmanny Court on Wednesday.

"The investigator told me that a new case on terrorism had been opened separately against me, and that a military court would be hearing the case," Navalny said.

On Wednesday, the Basmanny Court is considering a motion by investigators to limit the time period given to Navalny’s legal team to familiarize themselves with the extremism case file. The court is convening in closed session as requested by an Investigative Committee official, citing the need to maintain investigative secrecy.

An investigator at the Basmanny Court said that more than 10 people are on an international wanted list in Navalny’s extremism case.

"The case investigation with regard to Navalny involves extremist circles. Eleven people are on an international warning list in connection with this," he said

Navalny, who received two suspended sentences over the Yves Rocher case, was declared wanted for numerous violations of the terms of his suspended sentence. On January 17, 2021, he was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, having just arrived from Berlin. On February 2, 2021, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court converted Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence to incarceration for a term of three-and-half-years in a medium-security prison.

On May 24, 2022, the Moscow City Court upheld the previous sentence given to Navalny upon conviction for charges of contempt of court and fraud. He was sentenced to nine years in prison for fraud committed during campaign fundraising and for insulting a judge. The court also sentenced him to one year and eight months of restriction of freedom and a fine of 1.2 million rubles. In handing down the sentence, the court factored in Navalny’s previous sentences for fraud and libel of a war veteran.