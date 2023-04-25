Elon Musk has chance to become US president, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Celebrity businessman Elon Musk could potentially win a US presidential election, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
"There has been a lot of talk that Elon Musk is the new face of the new United States. Someone who enjoys much more authority than Trump himself, never mind Biden, including the celebrated Elon, could win a US presidential election. It would certainly be an interesting turn of events," Medvedev noted when speaking to participants in the Knowledge Marathon event.