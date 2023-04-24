Russia’s justice minister defends decision to designate WWF as foreign agent

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The decision to designate the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as a foreign agent in Russia was justified and legitimate, and the Russian Justice Ministry is ready to defend its position before judges, Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko said in an interview with TASS.

Commenting on demands by a number of researchers that the Justice Ministry "rectify its mistake" and lift the foreign agent status on the WWF, he said, "It would be unprofessional to debate the issue and exchange opinions on it, for the decision is certainly legitimate and justified. The Justice Ministry will present its arguments in court."

Chuichenko said the Fund had been busy with the presentation of itself in the past few years.

"Where specific deeds has the WWF-Russia done in recent years? There are practically none! At the same time, the Fund loves to talk about how bad everything is in the sphere of nature preservation in Russia," the minister lamented.

"And they are not alone who, while lacking transparency, have been openly using their big names allegedly for charitable fund-raising activities," he added, warning that his ministry would not leave similar actions unattended and would make decisions in accordance with the law.