Blocking of SCO Twitter account seen as motivation to work on own channels — official

MINSK, April 23. /TASS/. The blocking of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Twitter account is seen as a motivation to make efforts to establish its own channel and information space, SCO Deputy Secretary General Grigory Logvinov said on Sunday.

"For us, this is a challenge and a motivation to work on our own channels. We need to create our own information space," he said in an interview with the Belarus-1 television channel.

He noted that the blocking of the Twitter account is not a big problem. "The SCO is not present in Twitter, but active explanatory and propaganda work is being done on its Telegram channel," Logvinov said. "It’s another matter that the actions by the Twitter owners demonstrate again that such a thesis as the freedom of speech, which use to be a sacred cow for Western society, has proved to be bogus."

According to the SCO official, information and communications technologies are among the top priorities on the SCO’s agenda. He also noted that as a full-fledged member of the organization Belarus will make its contribution to this sphere.

According to earlier reports, Twitter has blocked the SCO secretariat’s account a moth after its launch.