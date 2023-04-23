Russia records 6,389 COVID cases, 32 deaths over past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,389 over the past day to 22,810,264, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

A day earlier, 7,030 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 487 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down by 49.2% against the previous day. The overall figure of hospitalized people diagnosed with the COVID-19 increased in 13 regions of the country, while in 56 regions the figure decreased and also remained unchanged in 16 more regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 715 over the past day versus 927 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,501,322, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 541 over the past day reaching 1,935,495.