MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s average share of people vaccinated against measles exceeds 95%, a spokesperson for the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being told TASS.

"The average share of people vaccinated against measles exceeds 95%, which excludes the risk of an epidemic," the spokesperson said.

In some areas, the share of vaccinated people is below the targeted level, which is why the situation has become more difficult, the watchdog said.

"As of April 20, measles outbreaks were contained in the regions where the situation is the most difficult (the Novosibirsk, Dagestan and Samara regions)," the watchdog noted, adding that its experts were taking anti-epidemic measures, maintaining contact with their colleagues in Russia’s neighboring countries.

The spokesperson stressed that the measles virus was genetically stable so its mutations were insignificant and Russia’s vaccine remained effective.

The watchdog’s chief Anna Popova said on Thursday that there was no need to introduce any restrictions over the measles situation in Russia.

Meanwhile, measles cases were identified among Russian university students earlier in the month. In particular, the sanctuary watchdog demanded on April 12 that the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas shift classes online for 21 days after a measles case was detected.