IS supporter preparing terrorist attack detained in Stavropol Region — FSB

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), who was preparing a terrorist attack at a public facility in Mineralnye Vody, the FSB’s Center for Public Relations told TASS.

"In the Stavropol Region, law enforcement personnel foiled the illegal activities of a Russian citizen - supporter of the outlawed international terrorist organization ISIS. The man was planning to commit a terrorist act at one of the facilities with many people on the instructions of foreign emissaries," the FSB said. On April 20, he was detained in Mineralnye Vody while preparing for a terrorist act.

Law enforcement personnel seized the components and projectiles, which the detainee had acquired for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device, as well as the means of conspiratorial communication with the IS emissaries in the Middle East region. A criminal case on preparation for a terrorist attack was initated.