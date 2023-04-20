Thirty civilians killed in shelling of Belgorod Region since February 2022 — governor

BELGOROD, April 20./TASS/. As many as 30 civilians have been killed as a result of Ukraine shelling Russia’s Belgorod Region since the start of the special military operation, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in an annual report to local legislators on the activity of the Belgorod Region government for 2022 on Thursday.

According to the presentation, a total of 2,276 separate shelling episodes have been reported, as well as 326 drone attacks. As many as 30 civilians were killed and 123 were wounded in the Belgorod Region. A total of 3,267 households were destroyed or damaged. In addition, 57 schools, 636 energy infrastructure facilities, 137 commercial properties, 660 cars, 386 kilometers of roadway and 19,000 hectares of farmland were damaged, the report said.

The Belgorod Region has been coming under shelling since the beginning of the special military operation, with a high - yellow - terrorist threat level in place in the region. A state of emergency is now in effect in 15 border settlements of the Belgorod Region; almost 7,000 local residents have been temporarily moved to safe places.