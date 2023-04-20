Voice calls, Internet may be unavailable in Kherson Region due to accident — carrier

GENICHESK, April 20. /TASS/. Cell voice calls and mobile Internet access may be unavailable in Kakhovsky, Kalanchaksky and Alyoshkinsky districts of the Kherson Region due to an accident on the DPR republican communications operator (ROS) infrastructure, the Fenix cell carrier said on its Telegram channel Thursday.

"Due to an accident on the ROS telecommunications infrastructure, voice calls and mobile Internet connection may degrade or be unavailable in Kakhovsky, Kalanchaksky and Alyoshkinsky districts of the Kherson Region," the carrier said, adding that specialists have been dispatched to find and eliminate the cause of the accident.

Fenix began its operation in DPR after the territory declared independence from Kiev and Ukrainian carriers stopped working there. In 2022, the carrier started working in Russia’s new regions, including in the Kherson Region.