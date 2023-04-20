Drone discovered at Pskov airport, no explosives found — National Guard

PSKOV, April 20. /TASS/. A fallen drone was discovered at the Pskov Airport, Russian National Guard Northwestern district press office told TASS Thursday.

"[National Guard employees] examined a quadcopter for presence of explosives. No explosives were found," the press office said, adding that the drone was discovered earlier.

The Pskov airport was founded in 1944, initially for military purposes only, but later it started serving passenger flights as well. Currently, the airport is dual-purpose, able to receive medium-class aircraft.