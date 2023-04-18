Delo, En+ deal to compensate more than 10,000 metric tons of GHG emissions

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Greenhouse gas emissions of more than 10,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent will be compensated thanks to a deal between the Delo and En+ companies, the Delo’s press service said on Tuesday.

"According to the terms of the deal, Delo redeemed 30 mln certificates confirming the production of electricity at the Krasnoyarsk Hydropower Plant [an En+ plant - TASS]. Certificates will provide compensation of greenhouse gas emissions above 10,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent," the press service informed.

Delo is the first Russian logistics company to acquire green certificates within the framework of the Carbon Zero national voluntary standard, the press service said. The deal is an important milestone in the development of the Russian voluntary standard of green certificates and confirms the commitment of Russian companies to the path of sustainable development, EN+ sustainable development director Anton Butmanov said, as cited by the press service.

The deal was made under the auspices of the Russian ESG alliance.