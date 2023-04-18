Russia’s sanitary watchdog records over 6,500 reports of tick bites

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. More than 6,500 citizens have already sought medical aid over tick bites, the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told reporters on Tuesday.

"As for infections transmitted by ticks, it was noted that over 6,500 appeals by citizens over tick bites have been registered," its statement said.

It specifies that the highest figures were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Krasnodar, Stavropol and Rostov Regions.

Earlier, the sanitary watchdog reported that about 1.1 mln people in Russia had been inoculated against tick-borne encephalitis. That said, no instances of encephalitis or Lyme disease have yet been detected in the country.