Gershkovich makes no complaints to US ambassador who visited him in detention unit

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being held in custody on espionage charges, made no complaints about his health or the conditions of his incarceration to US Ambassador Lynne Tracy during her visit to the detention facility, the press service of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service told TASS on Monday.

"On Monday, April 17, the US Ambassador to Russia and a consular employee visited the arrested US citizen, Evan Gershkovich, at the Service’s detention facility No2 (Lefortovo - TASS). The detention facility’s administration facilitated the consular visit by diplomatic employees to the US citizen. During the meeting, Gershkovich did not voice any complaints about the incarceration conditions or his health," it said.

According to the press service, Gershkovich told the ambassador that he had been visited by members of the public supervisory commission and the Moscow human rights ombudsperson more than once.