Sudan's army pledges to observe humanitarian pause for three hours — TV

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. Sudan's army intends to declare a three-hour ceasefire for humanitarian reasons on Monday, the TV channel El Sharq reported.

According to its information, the army will announce a humanitarian pause at 16:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time). It will be in effect for three hours.

The Al-Arabiya TV channel earlier reported that on April 16, the Sudanese army agreed to the UN proposal to open humanitarian corridors daily for three hours. The Rapid Support Forces (special forces), in turn, said that it was ready to observe a daily humanitarian pause for four hours. Both sides reserved the right to respond to enemy provocations. In reality, however, the promises have not been kept. The Sudan doctors’ union said that they were still unable to evacuate the wounded and provide them with the necessary medical care.

The situation in Sudan escalated due to disagreements between SAF commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the Rapid Support Forces chief. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two groups near a military base in Merowe and in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. According to the latest figures from the Sudan doctors’ union, some 100 civilians have been killed in the fighting, while the WHO reports more than a thousand casualties.