Sentencing of Kara-Murza in Moscow attended by diplomats from 24 countries

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The sentencing of columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), who was convicted in a case of treason, spreading false information about the Russian military, and running an undesired organization, has been attended by 40 diplomats from 24 countries, the Moscow City Court told TASS on Monday.

"The session was attended by 40 diplomats from 24 countries," the court said.

It said the sentencing was attended by representatives of Spain, the US, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Canada, Austria, Germany, France, the UK, Sweden, Lithuania, Finland, Luxembourg, Australia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Denmark, Ireland, Latvia, Romania, Belgium, Italy and Switzerland.

The Moscow City Court on Monday sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in a maximum-security prison and a fine of 400,000 rubles ($4,880), banned him from engaging in journalism for seven years, and ruled to limit his freedom for six months upon his release from jail. According to the court decision, he was found guilty of crimes that are provided for by Part 2 of Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (Public Dissemination of Knowingly False Information About the Use of the Russian Armed Forces), Part 1 of Article 284.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (Execution of Activities of a Foreign or International Organization Whose Activity Has Been Determined as Undesirable in the Territory of the Russian Federation) and Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High Treason).

Prosecutors contend that the columnist, during a speech he delivered to the Arizona State House of Representatives (lower house of the Arizona Legislature), groundlessly accused the Russian Army of using prohibited means and methods of warfare in its special military operation in Ukraine.

In late October 2021, Kara-Murza held a conference in support of political prisoners at the Moscow-based Sakharov Center (designated as a foreign agent in Russia). Investigators believe that the conference was sponsored by the Free Russia Foundation, a non-governmental organization designated as undesirable in Russia.

The material substance of the treason charge has not been disclosed. The defendant pled not guilty to all of the charges.