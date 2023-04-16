Around 3 mln people participate in Easter celebrations across Russia

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Nearly 3 mln people participated in Easter celebrations on Sunday night across Russia, according to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk.

"On the night of April 15-16, 2023, 2.8 mln believers took part in events dedicated to the Orthodox Easter holiday," she said.

She noted that 13,000 services and religious processions were held in 7,800 settlements, while 65,700 police and the National Guard personnel, as well as security officers and people’s guards ensured security at the festive events.

At the same time, over 2 mln people participated in Easter services during the days before the holiday in Moscow, Director of the capital's department of national policy and interregional relations Vitaly Suchkov told TASS.