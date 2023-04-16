Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 7,094 – anti-coronavirus crisis center

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 7,094 over the day, while the number of deaths rose by 38, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

One day earlier, 7,445 coronavirus cases and 37 deaths were reported in the country, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 22,765,337 and 397,828, respectively. The number of people recovering from coronavirus increased by 6,841 during the day, compared with 8,731 the previous day, and reached 22,151,154 in total.

In Russia, 456 patients were hospitalized during the day, compared with 1,085 the day before (a decrease of 58%). The number of hospitalizations increased in 5 regions, decreased in 67, and remained unchanged in 13.

In Moscow, the number of confirmed cases increased by 926 during the day (848 the day before) to 3,495,475, while 7 people died (8 the day before, with a total of 48,583 since the beginning of the pandemic). The number of recoveries increased by 829 to 3,304,212.

At the same time, 768 coronavirus cases and 446 recoveries were registered in St. Petersburg per day, with a total number reaching 1,931,456 and 1,886,059, respectively, since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 increased by 9 to 37,519.