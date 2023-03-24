Riverbeds to be cleared in advance of spring flooding season — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Ice breaking and ice cutting work is being organized in several Russian regions as preventative measures to ensure a safe spring flooding season, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

Dredging and cleanup of problem-prone sections of riverbed stretching to over 180 km in length are also planned.

"The Federal Agency for Water Resources, in conjunction with Russian regional authorities, is currently implementing a series of preventative measures for providing a safe bypass for floodwaters. Specifically, ice breaking and ice cutting efforts have been organized in the Archangelsk and Vologda regions, as well as in the Nenets and Yamalo-Nenets autonomous districts, and in the Perm Region. Overall, such work will cover an area of over 1,200 km in length," the press service said.

Additionally, work to weaken the durability of ice is underway in Yakutia in an area covering about seven square kilometers, the ministry noted. "This will be followed by dredging and cleanup of problem areas of riverbeds with a length exceeding 180 km in 38 Russian regions in all federal districts. Such work covered an area of over 270 km in length last year," the ministry noted.

Preventative measures for ensuring the safe bypass of floodwaters and mitigating fire risks are monitored on a daily basis, the ministry added.