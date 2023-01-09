Almost 73% of Turks favor good relations with Russia, poll reveals

ANKARA, January 9. /TASS/. Almost 73% of Turkish residents want good relations with Russia, with some 63% of Turks calling Russia a friendly country, a survey by Gezici showed.

"The results of the survey showed that Turkish residents trust Russia more than the West," Murat Gezici, head of the polling company, told the Aydinlik weekly. As many as 62.6% of the respondents see Russia as a friendly country, while 68.5% believe that Russia supports the Turkish economy, and 72.8% favor maintaining good relations with Russia.

Against this background, Gezici said, the share of Turks who see the United States as an enemy has risen to 90% in recent years. The rise followed the July 2016 coup attempt behind which, the respondents said, was the US.

The survey was conducted among 2,500 people on December 30 and December 31.