Putin calls Pele outstanding son of Brazilian people, notes his unique talent

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deep condolences over the demise of Brazilian football player Pele Friday.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was an outstanding son of the Brazilian people. Thanks to his talent, unique skill, a beautiful and fascinating play, football has become the favorite sport for millions of people, including in Russia. I was lucky to meet this outstanding man in person, and will forever keep the best memory about him," says the telegram Putin sent to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the Kremlin press office.

In particular, Putin met with Pele in December 2017, when world football stars came to Moscow to take part in the draw ceremony for the 2018 World Cup (which took place in Russia). Putin repeatedly called Pele one of the most outstanding football players in the world in his interviews.

Pele died on December 29 in a private clinic in Sao Paolo, where he was admitted to about a month ago due to a cancer-related deterioration of health. Pele was 82. Brazil has declared a three-day mourning over his demise.