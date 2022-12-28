Moscow’s snowbanks double in size, says local weatherman

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The height of Moscow’s snow cover rose from 21 to 30 cm in one day, which is almost twice the norm, leading Phobos weatherman Yevgeny Tishkovets said on Wednesday.

"According to the capital’s VDNKh principal weather station, the snowdrifts grew to 30 cm from 21 cm over the day, which is almost twice the norm for the end of December (the norm is 17 cm)," Tishkovets wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the weatherman, the snowiest areas near Moscow are Cherusti (32 cm) and Kolomna (33 cm).

The weatherman also noted that there was prolonged precipitation, which over the past 24 hours amounted to 15-20% of the monthly average norm. "In Moscow, there is 8 mm [of snow], in Dolgoprudny there is 11 mm," he specified.

Tishkovets also added that during December 28, snow would continue, but with less intensity. According to him, no more than 2 to 3 mm was expected.