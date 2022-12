MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to reveal whether Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to touch upon the special military operation in Ukraine in his New Year address to the nation.

"It’s the president that will write this address. Let’s wait [for the speech]," Peskov said.

In response to clarifying questions, the Kremlin spokesman noted that reporters could have asked the president himself about it at a press conference held a little earlier.