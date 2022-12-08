Paul Whelan said he is ‘disappointed’ over not being included in prisoner swap — CNN

NEW YORK, December 8. /TASS/. Paul Whelan, a US national convicted in Russia for espionage said he is disappointed that he was not included in the prisoner swap between the two nations.

"I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up," he said in a phone with CNN reporters. "I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here."

Whelan, who has citizenship of the US, Canada, Ireland and the UK, was detained amid an espionage operation in Moscow on December 28, 2018. The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in penal colony.