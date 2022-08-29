Telegram deleted inactive user channels — founder

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Telegram deleted all public addresses of channels not used over the year, Founder of the messenger Pavel Durov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"In mid-August, we withdrew all public Telegram addresses linked to channels that were empty or inactive for the last year," Durov noted.

"We will gradually reintroduce 99% of these addresses into public use, this time with algorithmic and geolocation limitations so that more users, and not just a select few, can benefit," he said.

Inactive channels "created a graveyard of dead usernames that cluttered search results and prevented millions of Telegram users from selecting appropriate public addresses for their accounts, groups and channels," the messenger founder added.