Three Russian cities set new heat records, meteorologist says

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. High temperature records were set in the Russian cities of Veliky Novgorod, Pskov and Salekhard on August 23, Scientific Director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told TASS on Wednesday.

"A 50-year-old record was broken in Veliky Novgorod. The new record stands at 29.9 degrees Celsius (85.82 degrees Fahrenheit). Another record was set in Pskov, where the temperature rose to 31.5 degrees Celsius (88.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on August 23," he pointed out. According to Vilfand, the air warmed to 26.3 degrees Celsius (79.34 degrees Fahrenheit) in Salekhard, breaking a 49-year-old heat record.

The meteorologist said earlier that temperatures were expected to be six to ten degrees higher than normal almost throughout Russia’s European part on August 24-28. Some regions will see a heat wave with temperatures rising to 34-38 degrees Celsius (93-100 degrees Fahrenheit).