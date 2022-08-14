Ukrainian interior minister expects crimes to spike in coming months

KIEV, August 14. /TASS/. Crimes in Ukraine are expected to spike in the coming months, including, among other things, those related to unlawful circulation of firearms, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky said.

"We expect a growth within the next two to five months, particularly in certain categories of crimes," he said. "At the moment, we are already registering a certain increase in grave and particularly grave crimes, including murders, which is also related to military crimes."

According to the minister, the law enforcement bodies of Ukraine expect primarily "an increase in crimes like theft, car theft and unlawful circulation of firearms."

Monastyrsky expressed hope that a law to legalize firearms in Ukraine would be adopted in the near future.

"The interior ministry’s stance is that a man should have an opportunity to have firearms in order to protect his home. However, we oppose the right to carry arms freely in public places, because this creates certain public security risks," he said, adding that the law has already been adopted in the first reading and is currently being prepared for the second one.