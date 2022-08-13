Russia distributes 420 tonnes of aid among residents of Donbass, liberated territories

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces delivered 428 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), the Kharkov and Kherson Regions over the past 24 hours, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev has said.

"On August 13, 2022, five humanitarian missions were under way in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kharkov and Kherson Regions, to distribute 428 tonnes of humanitarian aid among civilians," said Mizintsev, who also heads Russia’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to him, over 56,900 tonnes of basic necessities, food products, pharmaceuticals and medical goods have been prepared for delivery at aid collection centers.

Since March 2, 2022, a total of 54,780.8 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the Donbass republics and Ukraine, and 1,443 humanitarian missions have been held.