Uncanny rescue: Polar bear in Siberia saved from near death

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Veterinarians have rescued a polar bear in the Krasnoyarsk Region, Siberia, removing a metal can that was stuck in its mouth, Svetlana Radionova, the environmental watchdog’s chief, said on Thursday.

"We came just in time. We rescued it. We removed a can from the polar bear’s mouth," Radionova wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to the official, the animal in trouble is a female bear, who sustained multiple cuts on her tongue.

For several more days, the bear will be under medical care. Later, the animal will be taken to its natural habitat and given fish. "We will keep an eye on the female bear to make sure everything is all right," Radionova wrote.

On Wednesday, the official announced that a polar bear had gotten an empty condensed milk can stuck in its mouth in the Krasnoyarsk Region. The animal was on the verge of death. The watchdog sent veterinarians from Moscow to save the bear.