Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 2,866 with 43 new fatalities — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,866 over the past day to 18,442,625, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

In relative terms, it increased by 1.6% over a week.

As many as 568 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 11.4% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 45 regions, while in 26 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 510 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 328 over the past day versus 371 a day earlier, reaching 2,779,045, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 253 over the past day versus 248 a day earlier, reaching 1,537,512.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,276 over the past day, reaching 17,869,964, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 43 over the past day to 381,360, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 47 COVID-19 deaths were registered.