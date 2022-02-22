Kazakhstan Health Ministry confirms Sputnik M vaccine’s registration

NUR-SULTAN, February 22. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry has confirmed the registration of Russia’s Sputnik M vaccine against COVID-19 for teenagers, the ministry’s press service announced on Tuesday.

"On February 19, 2022, the Committee of Medical and Pharmaceutical Control of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan issued a temporary registration certificate for the vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac-M (Sputnik M - TASS) for a period of 8 months," the message says.

The Russian vaccine was registered on the basis of the interdepartmental commission meeting on preventing the occurrence and spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan and the conclusion of the National Center for the Examination of Medicines and Medical Devices of the Ministry of Health. "The Sputnik M vaccine is intended for adolescents aged 12-17 years. The difference between Sputnik M and Sputnik V is the five-fold reduced concentration of adenovirus particles, due to which adolescent immunity is subjected to less stress compared to the use of dosage for adults," the press service explained.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund reported that Kazakhstan became the first foreign state to approve the use of Sputnik M.

The Russian Health Ministry registered Sputnik M on November 24, 2021, on the basis of clinical studies that confirmed the high safety profile and immunogenicity of this vaccine among adolescents. During the studies, no serious side effects associated with Sputnik M vaccination were detected in the participants. The results correspond to the data obtained in the framework of studies and the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for adults.