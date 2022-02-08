Lugansk’s news agency website hit by cyberattack - chief editor

LUGANSK, February 9. /TASS/. The website of the unrecognized Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR)’s official news agency LuganskInformCenter (Lugansk Information Center) sustained a powerful cyberattack late on Tuesday, the agency’s editor-in-chief Sergey Meshkovoy has told TASS.

"Tonight, the website of the Lugansk Information Center state-run news agency sustained a powerful DDoS attack," he said.

According to the official, YouTube deleted the agency’s official channel recently without any explanations or clarifications.

"The recent blocking of our YouTube channel and today’s DDoS attack are links in one chain, which is an attack on media delivering an alternative point of view about the events in Donbass," Meshkovoy said.

In the pre-dawn hours of last Friday, YouTube blocked the channel of the LuganskInformCenter news agency without explanation. The YouTube accounts of the LPR State Television and Radio Company and the press service of the LPR People's Militia were also blocked. In addition, two Ukrainian opposition TV channels "First Independent" and "UkrLive", which were previously sanctioned by presidential decree.