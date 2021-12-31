New Russian vaccine Convasel can be registered before end of 1Q 2022 - FMBA

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. New Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Convasel, can be registered before the end of the first quarter of 2022, head of the Federal Bio-Medical Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We plan to submit a report by the end of this year. Of course, the regulator will decide, there are different approaches," she said adding that the period of observation of the people they began to vaccinate in August-September takes six months.

"If so, then it will be until the end of the first quarter [the registration may take place]," she said adding that the industrial site for the production of the vaccine is ready.

The Convasel vaccine was developed by the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums under the FMBA. In June 2021, preclinical studies of the vaccine were completed, as a result of which its safety, immunogenicity and protective potential were proved.