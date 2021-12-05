COVID-19 incidence in Russia decreases for four straight weeks

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Russia has been decreasing for four weeks in a row. Over the past seven days, 3.3% fewer infections have been detected nationwide than during the previous ones, according to TASS’ calculations based on data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

From November 29 through December 5, the crisis center recorded 231,240 infections compared to 239,215 over the period from November 22 to November 28. The number of infections again was lower than the number of recoveries - 234,295 patients have been discharged over one week in Russia.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the patients who are undergoing treatment right now, continues to decrease. If last Sunday they amounted to 1,029,507, today the total is 1,017,929 active cases, according to the crisis center.

The lethality of the infection has been decreasing for two weeks in a row as well. Over the past seven days, the crisis center recorded 8,523 fatalities compared to 8,660 over previous weeks.