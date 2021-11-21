Putin says got revaccinated against COVID-19 with Sputnik Light

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he has got revaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection with the Sputnik Light vaccine.

"Today, I received another dose of vaccine - Sputnik Light, at your recommendation, at the recommendation of your colleagues. It is called revaccination," he said.

Putin said he feels well after being revaccinated against COVID-19 with Sputnik Light earlier in the day.

"I was revaccinated two hours ago. I feel nothing. I am in normal condition. Everything is all right," he said.

On Sunday, the president met with deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Denis Logunov.