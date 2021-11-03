Media watchdog tells Facebook to unblock Instagram videos with Russian anthem

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media has sent a letter to Facebook demanding to unblock a video of the Vesti Altai channel with the Russian anthem posted on its Instagram page, the agency’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media sent a letter to the company Facebook Inc demanding to lift all restrictions imposed on the videos containing the anthem of the Russian Federation or its parts and to inform the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media of it," the statement said.

The agency’s letter noted that the anthem, just as other state symbols, is not subject to copyright. "The blocking of materials containing the parts of the national anthem of the Russian Federation is inadmissible," the media watchdog added.