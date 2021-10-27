TASS First Deputy Director Gusman to make documentary on UN covering 20th-21st centuries

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman is working on a documentary entitled: "The UN: From the 20th to the 21st Century", featuring a variety of opinions and visions of the United Nations as an international institution. Gusman presented the concept of the project at the Ministry of Culture.

"We plan to interview a number of leading UN players. Central to the documentary will be a clash of opinions of the United Nations as an international institution. This is how we see the documentary's main idea," Gusman explained.

Work on the project began nearly two years ago. Originally, the documentary's release was supposed to be timed for the 75th anniversary of the UN. However, the coronavirus pandemic thwarted that plan.

"As history would have it, debates have flared up over the future of the post-pandemic world and over the role of the United Nations," he pointed out.