Kremlin still detecting some isolated COVID cases, says spokesman

MOSCOW, September 23. / TASS /. Some isolated coronavirus cases are still being uncovered in the Kremlin, in particular, in the press service and other departments, said Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on Thursday.

"As you see, first of all, our figures are steadily climbing," the spokesman stated. [The Kremlin] continues to record some isolated COVID-19 cases, so does the press service as well as other departments."

Peskov also noted that the ongoing self-isolation of Russian President Vladimir Putin did not in any way affect his work. "I repeat once again, this is a relative self-isolation, minimizing personal contacts," the press secretary said. "Some additional protective measures would not in any way impede the president’s work activity or content."

At the beginning of last week, Putin decided to self-isolate due to some COVID-19 cases surfacing in his inner circle. As a result, the Russian leader canceled a trip to Dushanbe and took part at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization summits on September 16-17 via video linkup.