Kiev sends request to Prague to extradite Russian national Franchetti — spokesperson

PRAGUE, September 13. /TASS/. Ukraine has already appealed to the Czech Republic to extradite Russian national Alexander Franchetti who was detained in Prague earlier, a spokesperson for the Czech Justice Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"Ukraine has sent a request to extradite Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti," he said.

"As of now, the [Franchetti] case is being considered by <…> the Prague city prosecution," the spokesperson noted. "The petition to arrest him is being studied. Preliminary investigative actions which are listed in the law on international cooperation [in case of an extradition request] are underway."

Kiev’s request will later be dealt with in court, which will decide whether he can be extradited to Ukraine. Only after the courts are through with the case will it be referred to the Justice Ministry with the relevant recommendations. The final verdict is up to the justice minister.

"The procedure linked to the extradition decision, or refusal of such, normally takes several months," the spokesperson said. The Czech Foreign Ministry told TASS that the agency is aware of the situation, but this case lies fully with the Justice Ministry.

On Sunday, the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic said that Franchetti had been detained at Prague’s international airport. According to local police sources, he was apprehended on an international warrant issued by Ukraine. Media reports said that the Russian’s detention could be linked to his active participation in the 2014 events around Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin handed down instructions to look into the grounds for Franchetti’s detention.