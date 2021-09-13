No plans to move Moscow schools to remote learning for good — deputy mayor

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities don’t plan to move schools to remote learning for good, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said in an interview with TASS.

"Remote learning can never replace in-person classes. However, in some situations, we had to choose between remote and in-person learning, it was when we faced the risk of a rise in infections and, as a results, in deaths," she pointed out. "There are no plans to move schools to remote learning for good but for certain categories of students, it is actually a unique opportunity to keep pace with others," Rakova added.

She noted that high school students had studied remotely almost throughout 2020 and experts had significantly improved the Moscow Digital School system. A total of 17 mln online lessons that simultaneously involved up to 600,000 students took place during the period of remote learning. "As soon as the coronavirus situation allowed, we instantly returned to in-person learning," the deputy mayor stressed.