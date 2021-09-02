No date yet for start of EpiVacCorona vaccine clinical trials in children — Vector Center

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The date for the start of clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona COVID-19 vaccine in children has not been set yet, deputy head of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Tatiana Nepomnyashchikh told TASS on Thursday.

"At present, we cannot say when clinical trials in children will start. That will be possible when the full cycle of studies for adults is over. Then six independent studies on children will be conducted with a gradual decrease in age - from 14-17 years to 0-6 months," she said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The Center’s chief Rinat Maksyutov said earlier that there was no need to start vaccinating children against COVID-19 at that time.

