Over 1.8 mln doses of EpiVacCorona vaccine released into civil circulation — Vector Center

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Slightly over 5 million doses of the EpiVacCorona vaccine have been made so far, more than 1.8 million doses have been released into circulation, deputy head of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Tatiana Nepomnyashchikh told TASS on Thursday.

"As of August 25, slightly over 5 million doses, 2.5 million complete sets were made, more than 1.8 million sets were released into civilian circulation," she said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Nepomnyashchikh explained that the lag between the number of doses that were made and released into circulation was due to the established rules for checking the vaccine for quality and safety after production.

