Putin approves membership of delegation to 76th UN General Assembly session

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the membership of the Russian delegation to the 76th UN General Assembly session, according to the order published on the official legal information website. Under the order, the delegation would be led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The delegation would also include Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Federation Council Committee on international affairs chairman Grigory Karasin, Permanent Representative to the UN Vasiliy Nebenzya, State Duma Committee on international affairs chairman Leonid Slutsky and other officials.

Russian Foreign Ministry will now approve the list of advisors and experts to the delegation, as well as the necessary technical personnel.

The 76th UN General Assembly session opens on September 14, 2021, at the Organization’s headquarters in New York.