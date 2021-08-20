Navalny was convicted of criminal offense, not of political activity — Putin

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Blogger Alexey Navalny was convicted of a criminal offense against foreign partners, and not of his political activity, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a news conference following talks with Germany’s visiting Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.

"As far as the person you’ve mentioned is concerned, he is convicted not of his political activity, but of a criminal offense against foreign partners," Putin said in reply to a corresponding question. "When it comes to political activity, nobody should try to use political activity as a cover for business projects, let alone those involving legal violations."

In general, regarding the non-systemic opposition, Putin said that there were no indications in the West "these people are very much promoted to the representative bodies of power, including parliaments."

As an example of such representatives of the opposition Putin mentioned the "yellow vests" campaigners in France and Occupy Wallstreet protesters in the United States.

"Moreover, when some people entered Congress after the well-known [presidential] elections in the United States to press for political demands, more than 100 criminal cases were opened against them and, judging by the charges, some are faced with long prison terms of 15 years to 20-25 years and possibly more," Putin said. "I would ask you to be very objective and to pay attention to this side of the problem."

"As for decisions by the Russian judicial authorities, I would ask you to treat these decisions with respect," Putin said.

A court in Moscow on February 2 replaced a 3.5-year suspended prison sentence handed to Navalny in the Yves Rocher case with a real one for multiple violations of punishment terms. Three weeks later the Moscow City Court upheld the ruling pronounced by the court of lower instance. The time spent under house arrest was counted. Navalny is serving his term in a penal colony in Pokrov.