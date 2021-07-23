Rail bridge that makes part of Russia’s Trans-Siberian Railway collapses due to rains

CHITA, July 23. /TASS/. Heavy rains in Russia’s Zabaykalsky Region led to a collapse of a railway bridge located in the section between Kuenga-Ukurey of the Trans-Siberian Railway Network, the regional office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

"On July 23, 2021 at 09:00 a.m., information was received from a duty officer of the Russian Railways that a railway bridge collapsed after heavy precipitation on the Trans-Siberian Railway Network’s Kuenga-Ukurey running line," the statement reads. "There are no deaths or injuries. Train flow stopped in both directions."

A rescue service and the Russian Railways’ emergency brigades have been dispatched. A Samara-Vladivostok passenger train is set to be delayed.

The Zabaykalsky Region was hit by floods on Thursday. According to the latest reports, around 650 houses are flooded, while five automobile bridges have been washed away.