Peru announces agreement on procurement of millions of Sputnik V vaccine doses

BUENOS AIRES, July 20. /TASS/. The government of Peru signed an agreement for the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine, Peruvian Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

"The government of Peru is happy to announce the signing of an agreement on shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine with Human Vaccine, a subsidiary of the Direct Investment Fund of Russia," the announcement says.

Peru is about to receive "10 million doses, that include both the first and the second components [of the vaccine], in the upcoming months," the Ministry added.

According to the official statistics, over 2 million confirmed Covid cases have been registered in Peru, with over 195,000 fatalities. A total of 4 million Peruvians are fully vaccinated, while the total population of the country is 32.5 million.

Currently, Peru uses Sinofarm, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.