London's Sky Pool and Chelsea's Champions League win, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Scarlet sails, London's Sky Pool and Chelsea's Champions League win
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with son Nikolai and Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoy a meal during a boat ride off Russian Black Sea coast, May 29© Sergei Ilyin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
The Rossiya brig sails along the Neva River during a rehearsal of the 2021 Scarlet Sails Festival for school leavers, June 1© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
A screen shows contactless body temperature monitoring at the 2021 St Petersburg International Economic Forum at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center, June 2© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela. The vessel caught fire on May 20, when it was at anchorage about 23 km from the coast. There were 1,486 containers on board, including containers with 25 tons of nitric acid, plastics and chemicals. The fight against the fire lasted for about 10 days, the cause of the fire could be a chemical leak. The entire crew was evacuated. The area where the container ship burned can be declared an ecological disaster zone, Sri Lanka May 26© Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage carrying 36 British OneWeb satellites lifts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, May 28© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Luke Jerram's installation of a giant globe called 'Gaia' during a photocall at the Painted Hall in the Royal Naval College in Greenwich. The seven metre sculpture is an internally lit replica of the planet Earth using NASA imagery. It rotates and aims at replicating a sense of the 'Overview Effect' that astronauts experience when they see our home earth from space, London, June 1© EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A man rides motorcycle in Hanoi. Vietnam plans to test all 9 million people in its largest city for the coronavirus and imposed more restrictions Monday to deal with a growing COVID-19 outbreak, May 31© AP Photo/Hau Dinh
Seagull hunts pearl mullets, an endemic fish species found only in Van Lake, as they jump up on their way through the waterfall during their Spring season migration in Ercis district near Van city. Pearl mullet, the only species able to survive in the salty, alkaline waters of Turkey's Lake Van, June 1© EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
People swim in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool bridge across two exclusive residential blocks standing next to the US Embassy in Nine Elms. The pool is completely transparent and looks like an aquarium. Its length is 25 meters, depth is about 3 meters, and the weight of water alone is about 375 tons, London, June 1© AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
A giant fresco mural by French street artist and photographer Jean Rene aka JR is displayed on the wall of a Parisian building. To celebrate the renewal of cultural life in the French capital, the "Parcours Saint-Germain" festival joins forces with big names in contemporary art on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Paris, May 31© Chesnot/Getty Images
Chelsea players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Team 1-0 beat Manchester City in the final, Porto, May 29© REUTERS/David Ramos
Sheep graze on the Tibetan plateau, Tibet, June 2© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
