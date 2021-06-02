Efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus surpasses 96%, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The efficacy of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection amounts to more than 96%, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021) on Wednesday.

"The percentage of the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine today is over 96%," he said.

The health minister also reported that over 70,000 patients with the coronavirus infection in Russia are currently undergoing treatment at inpatient facilities, 1,500 are in intensive care.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 66 countries with the total population surpassing 3.2 bln people.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is held on June 2-5.