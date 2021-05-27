Chumakov Center to double production of CoviVac vaccine against coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Chumakov Federal Scientific Center intends to double the production of the CoviVac vaccine against the coronavirus infection after it receives new equipment in June-July, the center’s Director-General Aydar Ishmukhametov reported at the 9th international congress on efficient management in healthcare on Thursday.

"We have our own production planned for expansion. In June, July, we expect those reactors that all manufacturers are talking about today. They, unfortunately, do not exist in Russia, they are produced by two companies only worldwide. And there is a long wait for them in the conditions of the pandemic. We hope that if we get [them] according to the contract, then we will be able to increase, to double our production. As of today, it is about 10-12 mln doses of vaccines," he said.

On February 19, the Russian Healthcare Ministry certified the whole-virion inactivated CoviVac vaccine, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Either artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or dead (inactivated) viruses are used in whole-virion vaccines.